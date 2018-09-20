Black Hawk chopper makes emergency landing off Fort Riley

By: The Associated Press

FORT RILEY, Kan. (AP) - No injuries were reported after a Black Hawk helicopter made an emergency landing south of Fort Riley.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the crew of a UH-60 Black Hawk made the landing in a field about 5 miles south of Fort Riley on Wednesday night.

Fort Riley says in a release the four crew members from the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade were uninjured.

The cause of the emergency landing is under investigation.

 

