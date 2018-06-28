Black History Month On Stage

There performance called Sounds of Blackness: Traditionally Black Show Tunes, will hit the stage Saturday at the Eagle's Club in Jefferson City. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

"Being that we're a Black theater group, we wanted to do something for Black History, so that's how we came up with this," said Regina Divine, the theater group founder.

The theater group is something Divine started all by herself only a year an a half ago.

"I know that she's been overwhelmed sometimes because it starts off with one person and their big idea and you need people to kind of help you culminate that to make your dream and idea grow," performer Tracy Ezell said.

The group is so new, they don't even have a place to practice. The actors learn the music on their own and then meet a few times at Divine's home. The first time the performers are able to step onto the stage will be opening night.

"A lot of times, if you talk to some of the other theater groups, they started off, like, in a basement, in an old building, in an old church, just anywhere that they could find just to get started," Divine said.

Divine's group knows, they too have to put in their time, but that doesn't mean she can't dream for the future.

"Ah, the future, I would like to eventually be able to pay my actors. That's a long term goal. I would like to have a building," she said.

A goal she hopes can be achieved sooner rather than later so her home can turn back into her house rather than a playhouse.