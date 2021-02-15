MEXICO, Mo. - On any given weekday near closing, the line at the United Credit Union in Mexico, Mo. extends past the small stone bench near the ATM entrance. The side of the bench reads, “Garfield School Memorial” in thick, engraved letters.
When Christal Bruner sits in that line or goes inside to wait, she is greeted with glimpses of her childhood —a history that she wants to keep alive.
“I can see where all my classes were when I went to school there,” Bruner said. “I know where my kindergarten class was, where my first-grade class was, where the cafeteria would be —if that building wasn't torn down. I can still see those things when I go in there.”
Over 40 years ago, part of the original school was demolished. What remains today, is the credit union.
“It has been extensively renovated. Original brick and applied surface details and windows have been obliterated or drastically altered. It is covered with stucco and its once beautiful doors, reduced to glass and steel. Little or nothing of the original interior remains,” according to the Missouri Office of Historic Preservation’s historic property inventory form.
Garfield, the all-Black school for children in Mexico, is now mostly gone. Before desegregation, Bruner was a student at Garfield from 1963 to 1967. Students were bussed in from around Audrain County, but that changed when the schools integrated.
Jo Ann Thomas, another Garfield alum, remembered her first day at a desegregated school.
“I don't think I'll ever forget that,” Thomas said. “A white student turned around and hit me in top of my head as hard as he could. I was determined not to cry. I don't know why. And I didn't know who it was. So I couldn't even report it to the office.”
Instances of violence and fear were a part of the academic environment for Black students at their new school. According to Bruner, violence and fear were not a part of Garfield.
“Everybody that went there usually has very fond feelings of Garfield, and they enjoyed the time that they had there,” Bruner said. “They go back, and they like to reminisce about all the wonderful times that they had when they were there at school."
Charles Fry is one of the only Garfield School teachers still alive. He attributes these memories to a sense of community, unity and kindness.
“We had just good people around us,” Fry said. “So we all have the influence of good people encouraging us —churches, the schools, and we felt part of the community, and the community felt part of us.”
Thomas and Bruner both want Garfield’s history preserved, so it is not forgotten. Preserving Black history is about understanding prejudice and discrimination, as well as seeing the community and strength, Thomas said.
“It's history that's verbally passed down,” Thomas said. “And then, you know, all we have are these reference books, and what we hear, but a lot of those people are older now and have passed on.”
Despite having so much Black history, community members cannot see the past. The town square boosts its significance, but Garfield is remembered by a bench, a park and a road —with none offering the background of the name.
Black history exists for more than those that lived it—learning about and understanding that history’s impact is for everyone, Bruner said.
“It's very important for people of color to know their history, especially when, sometimes some of the things that they are close to, maybe those buildings, are torn down,” Bruner said. “Maybe, they don't have the opportunity to see if they can get a group of people together and try to save, save an institution.”
While part of the school is physically gone, it is becoming a part of Mexico’s present. Ayanna Shivers, the first Black woman elected and longest-serving Black mayor, is working to preserve the past through Garfield Park and public service.
“[The school] was there because they couldn't, at one time, attend the regular schools,” Shivers said. “And knowing that they were learning, to be strong, to be valued to, you know, still reach for the stars and to be the best that they possibly could be —I like to think that what I'm trying to build upon is those traditions from back then.”
Fry, Bruner and Thomas hold onto the history that has been torn down and sold. Despite decades spanning between the school closing and today, former Garfield students work to establish a legacy that lives into the future —and Shivers is there to support them along the way.
“It's people wanting to know that they're being heard, whether they're Black, white, brown, Spanish, you know, whatever, you want your voice. And I believe that comes back again, you heard me talk about just the roots of knowing there were things such as Garfield High School,” Shivers said.
The town of Mexico has a lot of history worth remembering, according to Thomas and Shivers. From first day memories to seeing workmen collect the bricks that made their school, Garfield lives on through yearbooks and the people who filled its halls.