COLUMBIA - Starting from telling untold stories about African Americans, Sharp End continues to improve inclusivity by offering financial support to minorities in Columbia.
The Sharp End Entrepreneurial Development (SEED) fund supports minority and women-owned businesses in and around Columbia by providing financial assistance through grants and micro loans. It also helps with the facilitation of mentoring between successful minority entrepreneurs and grant recipients.
"If you want to continue to build a generation of wealth, the way to do that is for folks to have their own and pass those companies and those businesses to the next generation," Annelle B. Whitt, the chairperson of the SEED program, said. "That's a big part of wealth-building to be able to be self-sufficient financially."
Ranjana Hans, the owner of Raw Roots Turmeric, received a $2,313 grant in June 2021. She spent that money buying a freezer and refrigerator to continue her business in the winter.
"Buying those machines helps me to have my supply ready with me throughout the wintertime," Hans said.
With only six months of warm weather to grow the herbs in Columbia, those two machines could store the harvested herbs to keep her supply ready all around the year.
"It [SEED fund] exists to help create the Sharp End again," Whitt said.
Geographically, the Sharp End is a historic business district along Walnut Street, between 5th and 6th Streets. But the urban renewal in the 1960s made Black-owned businesses pushed out of the Sharp End.
"The SEED fund is here to continue the revitalization of the Sharp End holistically," Whitt said. "Now those minorities and women who may not be located on Walnut Street, but they're located throughout Columbia."
"It's a really important facet that we continue to move forward and have opportunities for minority-owned businesses to grow and get established here in our community once again," President of Regional Economic Development Inc. Stacey Button said.
The Sharp End Heritage Committee won the group diversity award at the Columbia Missourian's annual Progress Awards for its work in preserving the rich history of Black people in Columbia.
Whitt said the committee would be the gatekeepers for the stories.
"I think that committee will continue to identify the stories that should be told, but also to ensure that the sharp end remains a vital part and a vital part of the history of Columbia," Whitt said.
For the SEED fund, Whitt said they are planning to have an annual top in development fund fundraiser every year. They are planning to have it around the anniversary of her husband Jim Whitt's passing.
Financially and educationally, the Sharp End keeps working on every level of inclusivity in Columbia.