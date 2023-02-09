COLUMBIA − Black athletes fought for years to be allowed to play in the National Football League.
There have been three Black quarterbacks who have won a Super Bowl out of 56 years of the game's history. Fritz Pollard became the first Black player in the league in 1923.
Forty-two years after the NFL became reintegrated, Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl in 1988.
On Sunday Feb. 12, the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will make history as it's the first time Black-starting quarterbacks will compete against each other in a Super Bowl.
If the Chiefs win, Mahomes will be the only two-time Super Bowl winning Black quarterback. If the Eagles secure the victory, Hurts becomes the fourth Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl.
Either way, it's a win for Black athletes everywhere.
Joshua Sallee is a former football player and now the head coach for the Columbia Youth Football League Jr Spartans. He said he's happy to give back to his community.
"I started out here on these same fields. Now, my son is going through it so it's kind of a full circle thing," Sallee said. "My grandparents came out and watched me and now his grandparents are out here. You go through generations out here and it's a great thing to see. I'm just happy to be part of it."
Sallee coaches his son, Josiah, and he said he thinks it's great that Josiah will have the opportunity to witness history.
"The sport itself is growing," Sallee said. "It's great for kids to be able to see that on TV. I think it's a great representation all the way around."
Josiah said he has never watched a Super Bowl where Black quarterbacks competed against each other.
"It's nice knowing that two Black Quarterbacks can go against each other during Black History Month," Josiah said.
After coaching for 11 years, Sallee it's important Black athletes know they can play in that quarterback position.
"They don't have to play defensive back or running back," Sallee said. "They can actually play that spot that gets the most spotlight. I think it's great."
Caleb Smith, a Jr Spartan quarterback, said his favorite part about playing the position is throwing touchdowns.
"It feels unreal," Caleb said.
He said even though he's a Chiefs fan, he thinks it's pretty crazy to see two Black quarterbacks go against each other in the Super Bowl.
"For me, it's a really great thing to see," Caleb said.
Sallee said when young athletes see themselves represented on screen, it reminds them that they don't have to do what their parents may have done.
"They think, 'Hey that looks just like me so I can do that too. I can do something different,'" Joshua said.
Caleb said he's been thinking about playing in the NFL since he was in the first grade. He said Mahomes' skills inspire him.
"The things he does are kind of unreal in my eyes," Caleb said. "I look up to him. I wanna be like him some day."