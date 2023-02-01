Black History Month art contest opens community voting

The seventh annual Black History Month art contest, sponsored by UScellular, is now open for voting.
In January, members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia and Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City created original artwork of influential Black figures; finalists were then chosen by Club representatives.
This year's theme is Black icons of STEM. Those depicted by the finalists include Neil deGrasse Tyson, Madame C.J. Walker and multiple versions of Mae Jemison.
Voting is open throughout the month of February. The top three vote-getters will win gift cards between $100 and $250.
Thirty cities across America hold art contests as an ongoing partnership between UScellular and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Missouri holds four competitions in Columbia, Jefferson City, Joplin and Springfield. Each contest has its own voting process and its own top three prize-winners.