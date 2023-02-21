COLUMBIA - When you think of comfort food, you might think of biscuits.
"It was something that I always had on the table as a child," Bryan Maness said, owner of Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co.
Maness' business is built off of biscuits.
"It was a part of my childhood, so that's why I wanted to kind of bring that up as a forefront of my business," he said.
But, Maness isn't the first to find success from biscuits in Columbia.
"I first learned about Annie Fisher in 2019 from the African American Heritage trail here in town," he said.
Some call Annie Fisher the most famous chef from mid-Missouri. She was born in 1867 to former slaves in Boone County. And left school after just the third grade to help her family.
Her dad found her a job helping rock babies to sleep and when those babies were sleeping you could find her in the kitchen with the cooks.
That's where Annie learned to shine. And, she didn't let being a Black woman during the years of Jim Crow stop her.
She became well-known for her beaten biscuits and she cooked her way to wealth. Her biscuits were described as "creamy, fluffy and flaky."
Local news articles from that time described how "she baked a million biscuits" with "big demand."
Eventually, Annie Fisher became the most sought after caterer in town. People were known to change their wedding dates and party dates so she could accommodate them.
And it didn't stop there. Another article described how shipped her biscuits from LA to Denver to New York City. That same article called Annie, "Columbia's Champion Cook."
It's been said Annie Fisher was good at making two kinds of "dough," the kind that built bank accounts and the kind that made award-winning biscuits.
Fisher was even invited to the Missouri State Fair in 1904 where her biscuits were served to President Taft.
Despite her fame and fortune, since she died in 1938, many people in Columbia had never heard of Annie Fisher. Until, Verna Laboy moved to town.
Laboy first heard about Annie in the 1990s when the Boone County Historical Society asked her to reenact Annie's story when the organization inducted her into its Hall of Fame.
Laboy said it was an easy, yes.
"I just believe Annie's spirit just came to me and said, 'Girl, tell my story until Columbia wakes up.'"
From then on, Laboy was hooked.
"I just think it's so important for our young people to understand that barriers exist, but you can rise above it," she said.
For nearly 30 years, Laboy's shared Annie's stories with schools and other organizations.
"Columbia deserved to know more about her," she said.
But, there's little left to know Annie by. Her multiple properties she owned are gone including a house on what's now known as Park Street. And, a restaurant and inn she had built off of Old Highway 63. That property was torn down in 2011, despite efforts to save it.
"Every time I talk about this I get upset," Sheila Ruffin said in tears as she looked at the now empty lot.
Ruffin tried to save the last tangible piece of Annie's legacy.
"I'm amazed by her, what she did in the time that she did it," Ruffin said. "And, I thought, there's gotta be a way to preserve this."
The storage company next door bought the property to expand its business and got approval to raze the house. The owners are quoted at the time saying they bent over backwards and offered to sell it.
Ruffin started a non-profit called The Annie Fisher House Project. But, she said she couldn't raise the money they asked for fast enough. Ruffin had hoped to redo the property into a restaurant and museum space honoring Black chefs.
"That's why I can cry just standing across the street," Ruffin said. "It's just very sad."
People like Ruffin and Laboy now try to keep Annie's recipe for success alive. Serving up Annie's story to anyone who will listen.
"As long as I have breath, I'm going to tell Annie's story," Laboy said.
Maness hopes to do his part to also share Annie's contributions with people who come to his restaurant.
"I think it's really important to recognize the historical contributions that Black Americans have made to our current culinary culture," he said. "So, we put up a photograph of her in the restaurant."
"This story is a gift to Boone County," Laboy said. "And, Columbia finally woke up."