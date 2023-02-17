COLUMBIA – 160 years after the issuing of the Emancipation Proclamation, members of the Black community are still trying to establish control over how their experience is represented in American culture.
“We were brought here as slaves,” said Isaiah Massey, MU’s National Pan-Hellenic Council president. “We were stripped of our culture, stripped of our language, stripped of our families.”
Massey said the struggle to establish cultural identity and persists today.
“As time went on and we became ‘free’, we didn’t have any identity,” he said. “We didn’t have any way to know who we were, know who we are.”
The history behind Black History Month
As a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, Massey said celebrating Black History Month is near and dear to him.
“One of our members was the founder of Black History Month,” Massey said.
Harvard student Carter G. Woodson founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History in 1915.
“That became very significant because it really helped people understand where they actually came from, who their ancestors were, what our people are truly about,” Massey said.
In 1926, the organization began Negro History Week on Harvard’s campus. It chose to celebrate during the second week in February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.
Daive Dunkely, MU’s Black Studies Department chair, said Woodson believed there was a large amount of ignorance in the United States surrounding the Black community’s history.
“He was looking at their depictions in popular media and in academia as well, in politics, even in religious circles and was completely dissatisfied with what he saw,” Dunkley said. “So he felt it was necessary for America to sort of pause and reflect on the African American community’s history and culture.”
By the 1960s, the week of commemoration had evolved into Black History Month on college campuses across the country.
“That is part of the cause of the Black Renaissance,” Massey said. “Really trying to figure out who we are as a people and trying to figure out our own culture and build this beautiful culture that we have now.”
The organization that Woodson founded is known today as the Association for the Study of African American Life (ASALH). Each year, it chooses a theme for Black History Month. This year’s theme is “Black Resistance”.
Resisting societal oppression
Dunkley’s area of scholarship specifically focuses on studying resistance. As a result, he said this year’s theme means a lot to him.
“I think I have an understanding of resistance that’s much broader than people ordinarily see it,” Dunkley said.
When people think of the concept of resistance, Dunkley said he believes most people naturally think of protests. But resistance spans much wider than that.
“People resist in literature, they write it in poetry and prose. They resist by organizing. They resist covertly, they resist overtly,” he said. “I teach courses on black resistance where we talk about clothing and how clothing is part of a culture of self assertion, self determination.”
For Chrystal Graves, she helps to promote a culture of self-determination through her hair and makeup business.
“I believe that I can make a space– this salon can be a space in our community– that creates change because it starts conversation,” she said.
Graves believes hair salons across the country are still one of the most segregated places to date. That’s why she said certain actions within her salon actively promote the idea of Black resistance.
“When we educate white stylists on how to work with all hair types and textures, that’s resistance,” she said. “Because in our industry, that is not the norm.”
Selena Martin is one of the stylists who works for Graves. She said her career began after struggling to find other stylists who knew how to work with her hair.
“I eventually got tired after two different salon experiences of getting turned away because of how my natural hair was,” Martin said. “So I was like, ‘Well, if nobody else wants to do it, I guess I will.’”
But while Martin was in cosmetology school, she said the curriculum didn’t cover how to do hair that looked like hers.
“I realized really quickly that the reason why a lot of people don’t know how to do curly hair is because they just aren’t taught to do it,” Martin said. “I definitely wasn’t.”
Martin said it wasn’t until she met Graves that she began to learn how to work with curly hair. Now Martin works with curly-haired clients of all races.
“If you’re a professional, you need to know how to work on that kind of hair,” Martin said. “If you’re a doctor, you can’t just work on patients that look just like you, because it’s all the same. You just have to tweak little things here and there.”
When it comes to how Martin incorporates resistance into her everyday life, she said her hair plays a big role.
“Whenever I wear extensions or wigs, I now make a very conscious choice of making sure that it is [my] texture,” she said. “I just want it to enhance instead of change everything.”
But Martin said resistance through beauty truly means doing what feels right, and knowing that Black women and girls don’t need to change anything about their appearance to fit into society.
“That’s the hair you came out with. That’s the face you came out with. That’s the skin you came out with. There’s nothing wrong,” she said. “You can always switch it up, but there’s no need.”
Moving forward
While communities across the country have established traditions to celebrate Black heritage during the month of February, it hasn’t always been recognized on a national or state level.
“It really boils down to, do you value your African American community?” said Dunkley. “And if you do, let them see it by acknowledging that Black History Month is part of the community’s life now. It needs to be nationwide.”
Black History Month wasn’t designated as an official heritage month in the United States until 1976. At the state level, only seven have passed legislation to recognize Black History Month. Missouri is one of them.
“I don’t think it’s going to be weaved into our society as the norm until we at least have it on the calendar as something that is honored,” Graves said. “I do believe that it is very important for not just Missouri, but other states to recognize it.”
Massey said people of other races and cultures will never truly understand the Black experience. But forming a greater appreciation for it begins with the push to learn more about it.
“The black experience is something that you have to be black to understand,” said Massey. “Education is everything.”
Beyond February, Graves said honoring Black history is something that doesn’t go away after the month ends.
“I believe that Black history is American history,” she said. “I believe that it’s actually weaved into every single part of this history that we live every day.”
However, Dunkley said using this month to learn more about Black history is where more members of society should start in order to make a difference.
“In learning more about it, you are also helping to transform your society,” he said. “That information then becomes part of what you know, part of what you communicate with other people.”
