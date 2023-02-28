COLUMBIA − It's been nearly two months since Boone County's newest judge took the bench. Judge Kayla Jackson-Williams took the oath on Jan. 3 after a close history-making election. She will forever be known for this verifiable moment in Boone County history.
KOMU 8 News sat down with the new judge to learn more about the woman behind the robe.
"I honestly had no idea I would ever be in this space," said Jackson-Williams.
The 33-year-old began 2023 as the first African American judge in Boone County. The next four years will keep her busy as she takes on a variety of dockets.
"I have civil returns on Mondays, criminal on Tuesdays, adult abuse on Wednesdays, which is your order of protection or restraining order docket," she explained.
Her week continues with more criminal on Wednesday afternoons, landlord/tenant on Thursdays, and traffic on Fridays.
"I have a huge range, and I love it!"
But "judge" is not her only important title. Perhaps the most important job she has is "mom" to 6-year-old Mackenzie.
"She is the [most] sweetest, most kind-hearted person," said Jackson-Williams.
Her journey to judge began with Mackenzie. Growing up in poverty, Jackson-Williams was born in St. Louis but lived in Ferguson until she was 16 years old. At that age, she moved to Florissant. She moved to Columbia in 2013 to study law at MU.
"There are so many pieces of my life that people don't know about, but that has shaped me into who I am that allows me to [just] relate and empathize in a way that I think others are unable to."
At the beginning of her career, she was set on being a prosecutor until she learned she was pregnant during her final semester of law school. Over the years, she's worked at a family law firm and as a public defender. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she considered getting her Ph.D.
"I think there's a lot of data [out there] on adult incarceration and recidivism rates and the effects on the community. But I don't think [that] there's sufficient data to show the effects of juvenile incarceration, so I wanted to look into it."
She later learned Judge Leslie Schneider was retiring and covered a lot of juvenile cases.
"What better way to affect the juvenile court than to run for this position?"
It's a decision that would ultimately change her life and history.
"I'm making history in my family as well! I am first generation," Jackson-Williams said. "I am breaking generational curses, and so, I know that I am this figure for other people, but for me, I think about the image I am setting for my daughter."
In her downtime, Jackson-Williams likes to read and work on puzzles. It's a passion she developed spending quality time with her father, who died when she was 14 years old.
"He was the best human! One of his favorite things was puzzles. He would start a 500 or 1,000-piece puzzle regularly, and we better not lose a piece. We can help, but we better not lose a piece," added Jackson-Williams.
She also collects signature Barbies, "like Ida B. Wells, Rosa Parks, and Madame C.J. Walker."
Jackson-Williams describes herself as goofy, high-energy, and fun-loving, but don't let the big smile fool you. She's also hardworking and focused.
"I am a God-fearing woman. I pray, and I'm not ashamed to tell anybody [that] I pray."
Her goal this year is to continue to be who the people elected "and to show everyone that you made the right decision in electing me because, not only am I being fair and impartial in my ruling, but I'm also doing it in a way that upholds our U.S. and Missouri constitutions."
She also has strong family support from her mom, other family members, and close friends. If you see Jackson-Williams out and about, she said don't be afraid to talk to her. She enjoys talking to people from the community.