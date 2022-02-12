JEFFERSON CITY - Building Community Bridges, a nonprofit in Jefferson City, held an event on Saturday to observe Black History Month.
Doors at the McClung Park Pavilion opened at 5 p.m. and the celebration program started at 6:30 p.m. It included live performances, food, and a silent auction to raise money for the nonprofit's programs fund.
Doug Wright, the founder of Building Community Bridges, said this event is one of many to unite and educate the community.
Wright said, "This is another opportunity for us to come together to represent black history and congregate as a community to interact, to learn some things."
Entry into the event was free, but people had to pay for the "soul food dinner." Lee's Chicken provided the fried chicken.
Members of the nonprofit's dance program performed at the celebration.
Wright said he wants to bring unity to the community.
"We come together. Have a good time. Be encouraged. Be uplifted. And ready to go out here and fight another fight," Wright said. "That fight is in love. That fight is in pain. And for that fight is having some insight information about their neighbor that they didn't have."
Building Community Bridges puts on several programs to support residents in Jefferson City. The nonprofit has a food pantry, a boxing club, free music lessons and several community events throughout the year.
"We love to pay it forward and help aid in a time of need to come together," Wright said.