COLUMBIA - Dance is an art form expressed by just about every culture and country in the world. Just ask Susan Ibe.
”I would say I've been dancing for like 15 years,” Ibe said. "Basically all my life.”
Ibe teaches dance classes at Jabberwocky Studios. A Nigerian-American herself, she understands the importance of art being something everyone can participate in.
“Being apart of something like this, helps make people feel like they belong somewhere” Ibe said.
Since Linda Schust founded Jabberwocky nine years ago, the studio has worked to accomplish its mission of expanding the opportunity of art and educational experiences to everyone.
Schust started Jabberwocky after her experiences teaching at Grant Elementary. And after her daughter started getting involved involved in extracurricular activities, she noticed a need for more inclusive and diverse opportunities.
“I just thought that having something to do together like being in a dance class together, making a theatrical production together, could be kind of a catalyst to overcome maybe some of that inertia that people have when they're asked to interact with people that are different from themselves,” Schust said.
“It was very obvious to me that the spaces that they moved in for their extracurricular activities, or whatever other interests they had, were not necessarily comfortable spaces for her because she wouldn't find other people there that look like she did,” Schust said.
Along with trying to make art and education more inclusive and diverse, it was also important to make it more accessible to anyone in the community with a desire to express themselves.
“One of the major programs is our work with the Columbia Art League, on the art bus.” Alex Schust said. Alex Schust is another instructor for Jabberwocky. "So that goes and parks in different neighborhoods around the city for a couple of hours every week.”
In Ibe's Contemporary African Dance class, most students are refugees from different African nations, who now call Columbia home.
“Getting to see that they also have their own beautiful language and how they talk to each other,” Ibe said. "I haven't been to East Africa. So getting to see East African people here, it's just amazing.
The city of Columbia celebrated the studio’s impact by awarding Jabberwocky the 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Award.
“To have it recognized like publicly by people who work in the inclusion, diversity and equity space that yes, we are making an impact is also very motivating,” Schust said.
It's helped to give an outlet to anyone who wants to be apart of something where everyone involved brings something new to the table. It’s also where exciting art forms can be recognized and celebrated by those who may be looking to learn more about the communities that surround us.
“Right now, people are afraid to talk to each other,” Ibe said. "But I feel like if you're able to or willing to learn about all the people around you, you might find best friends, and brothers and families that you‘d never ever think of.”