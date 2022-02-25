COLUMBIA-After being postponed in January as a result of rising Covid-19 cases, the Columbia Community Gospel Choir will have their annual unity concert honoring Martin Luther King Jr. during Black History Month.
The gospel choir is apart of the Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri (CAAM) and has been around since 2016.
Every year, CAAM promotes unity in the community through a benefit concert performance of gospel-inspired works.
Emily Andrews, the artistic director for CAMM said, "We thought about what we could do as an organization that can provide an opportunity to provide an outlet for other musicians and artists that don't always get the same recognition as other artists, and so we came up with the idea of a unity concert to shed light on the beauty and richness that comes from our gospel choral tradition."
Every concert raises money to a non-profit organization each year such as the Youth Empowerment Zone, Granny's House, and the City of Refuge. This year all money is going to the United Community Builders School House child development program, according to Andrews.
"For five years, we have raised somewhere in the ballpark of $13-15,000 dollars to give to different organizations," Andrews said.
Jordan Walker, the conductor of the Columbia Kids Gospel Choir, said, "It's all about unity and bringing a diversified group of people together from all across Boone County."
"The history of gospel music dates back 100 plus years now. People started taking these hymns and these old spirituals and adding different notation and texture to it to make it more celebratory and more fun," Walker said.
All of the music sung by the Columbia Kids Gospel Choir and the regular community gospel choir represents black gospel music, according to Walker.
"Typically we try to find a quote that MLK said at some point, and then we try to find music that fits that quote, that theme, or that idea," said Andrews.
"Coincidentally, it is Black History Month. So even though the concert was postponed in January around MLK day, I think it still works perfectly because we still celebrate the same thing and we still celebrate the unity aspect," Walker said.
"The children's choir always leads with a song called "Lift every Voice and Sing," Walker said. "That song was sung at rallies and protests back during the Civil Rights Movement with Dr. King."
The unity concert is scheduled for February 26th. For rehearsal information and where to go to sign up to sing, go to the CAMM website.