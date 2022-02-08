COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation is holding an exhibit and planning two events to commemorate Black History Month. The events will be free and open to the public.
An African American history exhibit will be open on weekdays for the whole month of February at the Armory Sports Center on E Ash Street. Individuals and groups are welcome to attend.
The Armory Sports Center will show the film "Southside with You" on Wednesday, February 9th at 6 p.m. The movie is an imaginative portrayal of the first date between former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.
On February 27th at 4 p.m., St. Luke UMC will host the Gospel Explosion and Soul Food Dinner. The program will feature gospel artists from the Mid-Missouri area.
City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said Black History Month is a time to recognize the accomplishments of Black Americans in the community.
"There are many examples from Columbia’s history that highlight the accomplishments and struggles faced by African Americans," Seewood said. "I invite all of our residents to take part in and celebrate this month’s activities being hosted by the City and other community partners."