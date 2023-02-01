COLUMBIA − Columbia Parks and Recreation opened its annual African American history exhibit Wednesday.
It will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the month of February at the Armory Sports Center on East Ash Street. Individuals and groups are welcome to attend.
Jay Bradley, the exhibit's organizer, said the exhibit includes information about African American history from all over the United States.
"One of the really cool things we have in there is the timeline of Black history throughout Columbia," Bradley said. "That goes through the incorporation of Columbia until present day and tells the history of Black Columbia through that time."
Bradley said this is his sixth year planning this exhibit.
"With the exhibit we try to add new stuff every year," Bradley said. "Last year was the first year with the timeline which that will be easy enough to add onto because time just keeps going."
Bradley said he is always on the lookout for relevant events that go on.
"There have been a few newspaper clipping about recent events like Martin Luther King Jr. Day," Bradley said.
The exhibit is filled with items that the Columbia Parks and Recreation Center has had throughout the past.
"There's a lot of documents and good information that I think should be shared," Bradley said. "We get a small budget, but a lot of it is newspaper clippings and getting information off of the internet."
The exhibit is only displayed during February, through the end of Black History Month.
"Next month we will have a women's history exhibit," Bradley said. "We kind of rotate throughout depending on what holiday and events are going on throughout that specific month."
Columbia Parks and Recreation has planned two events to commemorate Black History Month. The events will be free and open to the public.
The Armory Sports Center will show a film, "Pride," on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
"It tells the story of Jim Ellis," Bradley said. "He was a swim coach in the 1970s who formed an all Black group swimming team to compete in the championship."
On Sunday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m., St. Luke United Methodist Church will host the Gospel Explosion and Soul Food Dinner. The program will feature gospel artists from the mid-Missouri area.
"It has a lot of music, reflection and prayer," Bradley said. "At the end of that we have a shared feast that anyone can join."
Camren Cross, a supervisor at the Armory, said it's important for people to understand their history.
"Whether we're talking African Americans or people that are not African American you want them to see the contributions that people have made," Cross said. "You just want to keep that fresh in people's mind."
A group of people from Avant Supported Living visited the exhibit Armory Wednesday as part of their day program.
Greydon Berry, a member of the group, said he was interested in visiting the exhibit.
"You never know when you'll find an artifact from another timeline," Berry said.