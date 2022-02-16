COLUMBIA – Since becoming an educator 19 years ago, Columbia native and fourth grade Parkade Elementary teacher Chad Bass has built his teaching upon the relationships he forms with his students.
He said his key to forming these relationships is to allow your students to “see all different sides of you and see that you care and that they matter.”
“I don't hesitate to go to one of my student’s games, or jump out at recess and play foursquare with them,” Bass said.
A former colleague called Bass's ability to impact the lives of students a gift.
“I want to use the one word gifted,” Parkade former principal Belinda Couty said.
Couty was the first person to hire Bass onto her staff as a teacher. She recalled his impact on not only the lives of his students, but the lives of students throughout the whole school.
“He could take control of the entire student body, and that was amazing to me," Couty said. "I don't think you can find that many people that can do that.”
What Couty calls a “gift” led Bass to gain recognition for building relationships in the classroom, naming him the recipient of the 2021 Missourian Progress in Education award. The awards "recognize the people who help make Columbia a great place to live and move us forward every year.”
Fourth grade Parkade Elementary teacher Lauren Huber said she and others that knew and worked with Bass all came together to nominate him for the award.
“It was definitely an award that I was very proud to receive,” Bass said. “Knowing that your colleagues and other people nominated you for it really made me feel proud.”
Bass said he became interested in education as an athlete attending Hickman High School. He said that he and one of his teammates came to Parkade and mentored some students while in high school.
Now, Bass uses his platform as an educator to give others that same opportunity he had in high school.
"He’s good about bringing in community members,” Huber said. “Anywhere from Mizzou athletes to athletic directors. He's showing kids what they can be when they get older.”
Bass said the inspiration and optimism the students get “works, the same with the athlete.” He said that many express their excitement to him after their time in the classroom.
But, guest speakers aren’t the only ones spreading inspiration in Bass’s classroom.
"Being a black male, [Bass] is such a role model for so many students. They’re able to see themselves in him," Huber said.
Bass is one of the few Black male educators in the district. Another way he uses his platform as an educator is to incorporate Black history into his classroom, not just during Black history month but year-round.
Bass said his classroom door is covered with impactful African American leaders.
“When [students] are lining up each and every single day, they're able to read and look at the door,” Bass said.
He said he hopes this allows his students to learn about someone they may not have heard of and read a little more about their impact.
Parkade parent Jenny Ganaway said her son was in Bass' fourth grade class. She said the time spent in Bass’s classroom impacted how her son views learning.
“Mr. Bass really was able to bring out his ability to really start being confident in class,” Ganaway said. “Asking questions, participating, he gave him kind of a new desire to learn.”
Ganaway said her son shared that Bass “keeps you happy, keeps you pumped up, and wants you to do the best you can.”
Although friends, family, students and colleagues all reiterate how Bass impacts the lives of students, Bass got emotional when sharing how his student’s resilience throughout the past two years has impacted his life.
“The kids are, they have been so resilient through all of this,” Bass said. “It's really hard. We have conversations about it. We’re honest about it. I listened to them open up and be honest about how they're feeling about it because that's super important.”
Bass said if there is one thing he could let the community know, it's that “[they’re] doing the absolute best that [they] can.”