Weather Alert

ILZ097-MOZ035-036-041-042-047>051-131500- /O.CON.KLSX.WC.Y.0003.210213T0300Z-210213T1800Z/ Audrain MO-Boone MO-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Moniteau MO-Montgomery MO- Osage MO-Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO- Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Fulton, Jefferson City, Mexico, and Pittsfield 827 PM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves, making sure all exposed skin is covered. && $$