COLUMBIA - As we're about half way through February, many organizations have already begun their Black History Month programming.
At the Daniel Boone Regional Library, events begin next week.
Representing its patrons when planning events is a crucial aspect of programming at DBRL.
“We want to recognize, applaud, and appreciate all the diversity in our community,” Sarah Howard, Daniel Boone Regional Library Youth and Community Services Manager, said. “We’re all part of the same world, we want people to see themselves in our programming."
Representation isn’t just important in programming for patrons; it’s important for children when reading books as well. Howard described reading books as either looking in a mirror or through a window.
“You might be identifying and truly understanding what these characters are going through because you’ve been through it yourself,” Howard said. “Or perhaps you are experiencing something you’ve never experienced or may never experience in your life, and that builds empathy.”
Building empathy is a principal aspect in understanding the world around us, and DBRL hopes to do that by offering diverse stories, and representative programming. If you were to walk in the library right now, you would see a display that says “BLACK BOOKS MATTER." Here, not only Black stories, but Black authors and illustrators are featured as well.
As for Black History Month programming, DBRL will offer four live events on Zoom, and two pre-recorded videos available on YouTube. The four live events all require registration which can be completed on the DBRL website.
LIVE EVENTS
Stories of Color From Around the World
At this family friendly virtual event on Monday, February 15, 11-11:30am, Len Cabral, storyteller and author from Rhode Island will be reading folk tales from around the world.
Stories to Mend the World, or at Least Try
This is an hour-long virtual event hosted by Len Cabral, on Monday, Feb. 15, 6 to 7 p.m., in which he will tell personal stories and present folktales and original poetry.
This event is targeted to teens and adults.
Tom Bass, Missouri Horseman
Christal Bruner, Executive Director of the Mexico-Audrain County Library District will present an hour-long local history event on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 1 to 2 p.m.
At this event, attendees will learn about the history of a local legend, horse trainer, Tom Bass.
Black History & Culture Trivia Night
To finish off the event offerings, DBRL will host a trivia night on Saturday, Feb. 27, 6:45 to 8:30 p.m.
Sponsored by University of Missouri Libraries, MU Department of Black Studies, DBRL and Columbia Honda, this event will offer a "competitive celebration" of Black history and culture.
Check in for this event begins at 6:45 p.m. and game play begins at 7 p.m.
PRE-RECORDED EVENTS
The following pre-recorded programs are also another part of DBRL’s Black History Month programming.
Roots of Black Music in America
Roots of Black Music in America is a 52 minute musical presentation by Karlus Trapp about some of America's greatest Black musicians. This musical celebration video is available until Feb. 28.
Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic Show
This 42 minute pre-recorded magic show is for families with children ages 4-12. The magic show is about baseball player Satchel Paige and his time in the Negro Leagues Baseball. This video is available until Feb. 26.
When it comes to encouraging diverse reading, Howard explained that it is how readers learn about other's lived experiences.
"You want people to experience things that they won't get the chance, or ever be able to experience in their life. It might be about a different culture, country, or life experience, and when people can read about different things you can build empathy, and understand your next door neighbor," Howard said.