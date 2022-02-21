COLUMBIA - Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams will speak at Memorial Union on Monday, Feb. 28, as part of the University of Missouri's Black History Month events.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stotler Lounge in Memorial Union and online. It is free for all, but an RSVP is required.
Adams will be speaking about why health inequalities are also a social justice issue.
This month, #Mizzou welcomes Dr. Jerome Adams, former Surgeon General of the United States, as its keynote speaker for Black History Month. Learn more about Dr. Adams and next Monday's (Feb. 28) keynote event ➡️ https://t.co/nIlU0Olyq7 pic.twitter.com/xhiwDR38U0— Mizzou (@Mizzou) February 21, 2022
David Mitchell, the Ruth L. Hulston professor of law at MU's School of Law and co-director of MU's Michael A. Middleton Center for Race, Citizenship and Justice, will also speak at the event.
Adams will take questions from both the in-person and virtual audience members. The event also features an opening performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Symonne Sparks, an alum currently pursuing a master of arts in theatre from the university.
Adams was appointed surgeon general in 2017 by then President Donald Trump. He held that role until 2021, when President Joe Biden appointed Vivek Murthy.