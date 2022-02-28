COLUMBIA - Jerome Adams, the former U.S. Surgeon General, will speak at MU on Monday, Feb. 28 as the keynote speaker for the university's Black History Month celebrations.
Adams plans on discussing the social justice issue behind health inequalities and the impact this has on black communities.
The event starts at 4 p.m. in Stotler Lounge of Memorial Union North. People can attend the event for free in person or virtually, but need to register online.
This month, #Mizzou welcomes Dr. Jerome Adams, former Surgeon General of the United States, as its keynote speaker for Black History Month. Learn more about Dr. Adams and next Monday's (Feb. 28) keynote event ➡️ https://t.co/nIlU0Olyq7 pic.twitter.com/xhiwDR38U0— Mizzou (@Mizzou) February 21, 2022
MU's Department of Black Studies sponsors the event along with several other organizations on campus. Stephen Graves, a Black studies assistant professor, said speakers like Adams can bring more awareness to the community.
"It was really trying to increase the representation and increase the, you know, diversity of what people see black people and African Americans doing in this country," Graves said.
Graves believes Adams will speak on the impact both physical and mental health inequalities have on black communities.
"So I think those would be the important issues and join that kind of awareness and how some of those things are particularly to African Americans in this country," Graves said. "And I'm excited for the students and for other people in the community to hear some of those issues."
At the event, Adams will also speak with S. David Mitchell, the Ruth L. Hulston professor of law at MU and co-director of the Michael A. Middleton Center for Race, Citizenship and Justice.
Attendees will be able to ask Adams questions and hear his response.
Graves said that having an authority figure in that field speak at MU "really represents the country as far as health and wellness goes."
Adams became U.S. surgeon general in 2017, after President Donald Trump nominated him. But, Graves said he thinks the event should not revolve around politics because "Black health and wellness doesn't have a party affiliation."
Black History Month ends this week with the month of February. However, Graves said awareness and education should happen all year.
"It's important to celebrate and to have black education, but not just in the month of February, but year round," Graves said. "And more diverse courses that speak to and highlight the black experience, not only in this country, but across the globe."