COLUMBIA - When it comes to reading books and listening to stories, children tend to place themselves inside the story. Whether it is as the main character, or a bystander, children identify with stories.
If it’s someone that looks like them, or an animal doing similar actions that they do, children place themselves in stories.
Sarah Howard, Community and Youth Services Manager at the Daniel Boone Regional Library, stresses the importance of representation in stories.
“You have to see yourself, you don’t always want to be reading as if you’re looking through the window,” Howard said.
The window she is talking about, is not real, but rather proverbial. Howard says that when you are reading you are either looking in a mirror, at yourself, or through a window, at someone else.
“You might be identifying and truly understanding what these characters are going through because you’ve been through it yourself,” Howard said. “Or perhaps you are experiencing something you’ve never experienced or may never experience in your life, and that builds empathy.”
Building that empathy is what helps us understand our neighbors, she added.
“You want to see yourself reflected back, and your feelings reflected back. It gives you a sense of place in a community or in the world, and it gives you a sense of place in your own imagination,” Howard said.
Finding that sense of place in your own imagination is one of the goals of storytellers.
Internationally acclaimed storyteller Len Cabral will host two virtual events for Black History Month at DBRL. Cabral Zoomed into the first event from his home in Rhode Island on Monday morning. The second event is later Monday, at 6 p.m.
In the first event, Stories of Color From Around the World, Cabral used his unique storytelling style to tell folktales from around the world. Cabral catered to young children and families during this 30 minute storytelling event. Cabral told many folktales, including one from West Africa about a skillful spider named Anansi.
Cabral agreed with Howard about the importance of representation in stories.
“Children need to see teachers that look like them, and adults in charge that look like them, so they can say ‘I can do that’,” Cabral said. “If there is someone that looks like them doing it, it will empower them more and give them more confidence in doing it. It builds a child's self-esteem to see someone that looks like them succeed.”
Along with representation in stories, Cabral emphasized the importance in telling the correct stories through history. Cabral explained that when he grew up, the only Black history he learned about, was slavery.
Now as an adult, he reads all the history that he, and his White classmates should have been exposed to. Cabral said the problem here is that with so much of history being hidden, it affects the way people think of themselves, and the ways other people think of them.
“It is important to always look around and read books from authors of color,” Cabral said. “From India, to Africa, to the United States, it’s a wide world, and we're only getting a small part of history.”
Not only is education and understanding a huge part of telling stories, but the reactions and connection to the audience is also important. To describe why representation is important, Cabral used examples of a shy boy, a girl with a visible disability, and a child who speaks another language.
“If a storyteller comes in and uses that language, that child knows they are represented and included, because it is their culture, and at the same times other children are learning about the stories in other cultures,” Cabral said.
Representation and inclusion is what creates the connection and empathy between the audience and the story.
“It is important for everyone, to hear all types of stories,” Cabral said.
If you wish to watch the children’s storytelling event but were unable to make the program, a recording will be available on the library’s website until March. 1.
For a full list of Black History Month events at DBRL, click here.