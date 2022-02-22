JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University Law Enforcement Training Academy (LULETA) graduate and current student at Lincoln University Maxx Walker started his police career with the Missouri Capitol Police just a month ago.
Walker, originally from Kansas City, left his family and home to pursue an education at LU, where the first law enforcement academy at an historically Black college or university (HBCU) exists.
"I did my research, went on the website and saw that the first class graduated in early May," Walker said. "I said oh man, I missed it."
In fact, Walker said he found out about LULETA on the news and decided to apply for the second class to go through the program.
"A couple weeks later I went down there [Jefferson City] and shook the chief's hand. He said I'm going to have a good time here and he will give me all the tools I need to do my job correctly," Walker said.
Walker said he thought about the chief's words and decided the LULETA program and LU was the right choice for him. Walker liked that he could get college credits on top of earning his law enforcement license.
LU Police Chief Gary Hill was also excited to have Walker join.
"The thing I liked about Officer Walker the most is he was always looking for a way to see the bright side of things. He's a very well mannered man," Hill said.
After spending around five months in the LULETA program, Walker graduated as one of the top three recruits in his class, according to Chief Hill.
Immediately after Walker's graduation, he accepted a police officer position with the Missouri Capitol Police. Walker is the first LULETA graduate to become a Missouri Capitol police officer and he is currently only 21 years old.
Missouri Capitol Police Chief Zim Schwartze said she was happy to hire Walker.
"He was willing to talk with us, interview with us, and he was eager to learn," Schwartze said.
Both Walker and Chief Hill said they are proud to be Black policemen in a field that use to not have many minorities.
"Some of the first Black police officers put on the badge in the early 1900's when race relations were at their worst at that time. So if they can do it then, we definitely need to step up our game and do it now," Hill said.
Chief Hill said when he told this to Walker, he took it to heart.
"I definitely feel accomplished being a minority officer given that 30 years ago, something like this wouldn't be possible," Walker said.
Walker said he's happy to pave the way for more people of color who want to go into law enforcement.
As for the growth of the LULETA program since it was established in 2020, Hill said it has grown a little, now with eight recruits in the current class.
"We'll be heavily recruiting towards the end of this semester for the August session," Chief Hill said.