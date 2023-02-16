More than 60 vendors to attend Columbia College's Black Business Expo this weekend

COLUMBIA - More than 60 minority-owned businesses will attend Columbia College's fourth annual Black Business Expo this Saturday.
The expo, hosted by the college's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, will be held at the Southwell Athletic Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attendees can shop for everything from food, fashion, beauty, art, financial services and more. Some vendors include Big Daddy's BBQ, Gussies Kitchen, Queens Treats, Blue Start Chef, Queen Te Boutique, The L.I.T. Club, I Love me some me, Customs by Lonnie, BSlayed and The One Percenters.
The public is invited to the free event, which expected to be the largest Black Business Expo the college has hosted.