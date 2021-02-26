COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri alum commemorated Black History Month with the sale of a deck of playing cards featuring notable Black individuals.
Kearra Johnson created the Revolution Card Deck last semester as a graphic design student. She designed the deck for a class project, but her professor asked her if she could make more for him to buy.
The deck is decorated with the names and faces of historical figures such as Thurgood Marshall and modern icons like Michelle Obama.
Johnson said sales of the cards have been a great example of how her passion for art intersects with her passion for Black culture.
"Being able to mix creativity with important conversations is very important to me," she said. "I just want that to serve as a way to always push our culture forward. While at the same time just like tapping into that theme of being a dreamer, because all of the people on the cards were dreamers."
Johnson did not plan on selling more than 100 decks that were ordered by her family and friends. However, Kansas City company Made in KC suggested that she print many more. On Friday, she processed orders for about 500 decks.
She said partnering with the small company has been a great opportunity.
"They're a great staple in Kansas City," the artist said. "The owners and everybody I've met so far is super nice and they support the creative process. This is our first time partnering together and it means a lot that I know that in the future, if I want to work with them, or if I want to just sell some products, or if they want me to come in for a special creative thing, I can do that."
Johnson said she never expected her class project to become something so big and is proud of the message she is spreading to those who are interested. She plans to use the momentum from her success to create similar projects.
"On the back of the deck it says 'dedicated to those who made a way out of no way.' And that's literally what the cards are about to me."
The cards are available on Johnson's website for $30 a deck.