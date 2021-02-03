COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri released its Black History Month schedule of events for February 2021.
MU will hold a series of plays, lectures, panel discussions and other events for the celebratory month. This year's theme is "Black Families: Representation, Identity, Inclusion, Diversity and Histories."
The chair of MU's Department of Black Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences explained why this year's theme is so important in an emailed press release.
"This year's theme of 'Black Families' is particularly relevant as we consider what the twin pandemics of racism and COVID-19 have done to ravage our families," April Langely said. "We hope that Black History Month will contribute to and enhance Mizzou's commitment to a more welcoming MU community."
Some highlights of the month include:
- Mizzou New Play Series, including I'll Be Seeing You, by Abby Land
- 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
- Blackness from the Americas and the Diaspora Panel Discussion -
- 5-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
- Black History Month Keynote by Ilyasah Shabazz: "Malcom X Day: The Black Family"
- 6 - 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
A full list of events, including live stream details, can be found online.