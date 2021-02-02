COLUMBIA -- University of Missouri professor Dr. Keona K. Ervin will be the keynote speaker at Western Illinois University's Black history month Zoom presentation. The presentation will be held virtually Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The speech will be on "Reimagining Liberation: Black Feminism from the Combahee River Collective to the Movement for Black Lives."
Dr. Ervin is a history professor at MU.
Western Illinois professor Dr. Peter Cole said he reached out to Ervin to speak because of her literary credentials and expertise in the field.
"Keona is able to help connect the dots," Dr. Cole said. "She does what I think good historians do when they speak to non-historians, which is explain the relevance of history to people in archives, because a lot of people sort of like history, but plenty of people don't.
In 2017, Dr. Ervin wrote "Gateway to Equality: Black Women and the Struggle for Economic Justice in St. Louis." The book has received several recognitions since its publication.
Dr. Ervin said her speech will focus on a national view of Black feminism.
"I touched on a few similar topics in my book, but my talk will look at Black feminism from a broader sense, geographically," Dr. Ervin said.
According to Dr. Cole, Western Illinois's demographic is predominately white with about 20% of students identifying as Black.
Dr. Ervin said she's interested to see what Black history month looks like for another institution, in comparison to MU.
"I really enjoy meeting students from across the country and being able to kind of interact with them, as well as just other academic communities," Dr. Ervin said. "You get a chance to really swap notes."
Ervin said a lot of her MU coursework will be present in her keynote address during Tuesday's Zoom from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.