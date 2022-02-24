COLUMBIA - Nationwide, this year's theme for Black History Month is African-American health and wellness, according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH).
In mid-Missouri, some health care workers are taking the time to call for representation.
"We cannot dive away from race," Velaphi Thipe, a radiology fellow at the MU School of Medicine said. "It's there, everywhere."
Thipe is dedicating his research to making cancer treatments more accessible to the Black community.
"My attempt was based on how we use our technology, and how we have shown that our technology works in trying to alleviate the burden of not only fighting cancer itself, but the financial implications," Thipe said.
Thipe came to MU in 2015 on a Fulbright Scholarship from South Africa. He said it's this background that inspires him and his research.
"In South Africa, we don't have this individualistic notion," Thipe said. "That's the passion I have when I do my research. It's not only for me; it's not only for the minorities, but it's for everyone."
It's not just representation in treatments that Thipe is pushing for.
"If we don't have diversity within every sector, not only in medicine but in every sector, then we are leaving people behind," Thipe said.
Leana Mahaney, the newly-elected president of the Mid-Missouri Black Nurses Association, agrees that there needs to be more representation in health care.
"When we don't see physicians that look like us, that talk like us, it's hard to give them the whole picture, because they don't take the time to understand us as a race," Mahaney said.
In its 2021 report, the Association of American Medical Colleges found only 3.7% of doctors in Missouri identify as Black or African-American. That leaves Missouri ranked 26th out of all 50 states. For comparison, Illinois ranked much higher at 13th, but Kansas lags behind at 28th.
It's something Mahaney has seen first hand, after spending decades in the field in mid-Missouri. She started as a nursing assistant in 1976. For the last 32 years, she's been a licensed practical nurse in Jefferson City.
For now, Mahaney's efforts are focused on education.
"My goal is to make sure that we seek out the Black community to make sure that they are well-educated about the disease processes that affect our bodies," Mahaney said. "There's so many adversities that they don't know where to get help."
For Thipe, he hopes that students underrepresented in medicine will not be discouraged.
"Don't be afraid if an opportunity takes you out of your country, takes you out of your comfort zone," Thipe said. "No one grows if they're not vulnerable."