COLUMBIA - University of Missouri libraries and the State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) are partnering to present newspaper, photography and art collections for Black History Month.
The official theme this year is Black Health and Wellness.
The exhibition is installed until May 2022 and placed in the second floor colonnade cases within Ellis Library on MU's campus.
"It's really interesting to find ways in which the material culture, visual culture of a society, reflects aspects of its history," Joan Stack, SHSMO curator of art collections, said. "That's what we do in the art collection at the State Historical Society of Missouri. Look for those ways in which art and history intercept."
The exhibition shows editorial cartoons by Missouri artists Daniel Fitzpatrick and Tom Engelhardt. Additionally, photographs by Missouri photojournalist Arthur Witman are in this year's exhibit.
The artworks and photographs expose the difficulties and achievements African American experienced related to health care and wellness throughout the 20th century.
"We were really interested in artworks that are connected to Missouri that are in our collection," Stack said. "A very diverse collection of objects, almost everything on display is related to our collections."
The exhibition is divided in three parts.
The first part deals with racial justice, prejudice and the dangers that were encountered by African Americans. The second part deals with the inequities people of color have faced in regards to access to nutrition and information about health and wellness. The final section is about the Homer G. Phillips Hospital, which served the African American community in a segregated St. Louis.
"I'll actually be giving a talk, along with one of my interns, on the exhibit and collections, going a little bit more into detail about some of the artists and photographers," Stack said. "We'll be doing that on February 22nd and it's going to be via Zoom."
Registration for the free event is available on the SHSMO website.