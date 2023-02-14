COLUMBIA − Journalism is often seen as the first rough draft of history, documenting events in real time as they occur. A journalist is tasked with being fair and seeking truth.
One hundred years ago, these ethical standards were often overridden by racial bias: White journalists telling stories from a perspective that afforded little or no empathy to Black victims.
One hundred years ago, in 1923 Columbia, a Black man named James T. Scott was lynched at the Stewart Road bridge, a site near MU's campus.
The day before Scott was lynched, The Daily Tribune, a prominent paper at the time, published a veiled call for the white men of Columbia to take “swift action” and kill Scott. Weaponizing the power of print to murder a man denied due process.
“There’s no confusion that James T. Scott was lynched. That’s known, but the way that we repeat the narrative is we don’t move beyond it. We don’t ask, 'Did he have a wife? Did he have children?' We don’t get to know Mr. Scott as a human,” Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, a doctorate candidate at MU who specializes in historical family research, said. “In the course of telling the story about James Scott, we kind of tell it the same way every time. Which negates that he had children and a wife, and his wife was an educator.”
Wilson-Kleekamp points out that the news coverage of Scott’s lynching in 1923 was dehumanizing to him and his family. She says that Scott was made out to be a monster who got what he deserved and his wife, Gertrude, was accused of being the one that turned him in.
"The news coverage at the time said things like, '“Scott’s wife was kind of a basket case and she was in depression and she quit teaching and she may have been the informant on her husband. Maybe she did it for the money,'” Wilson-Kleekamp said. “This sort of erasure of Gertrude as ‘She went crazy’ is beyond the pale. I’ve brought it up several times, I’ve never been able to get our media to correct it, but it’s false.”
This narrative has been repeated over the years, uncorrected by journalists who did not dig deeper. So Wilson-Kleekamp decided she wanted to find the truth.
In her research, she found countless original documents, death certificates, a marriage license, and was able to uncover a fuller picture of the Scott family that was thought to just have disappeared in to despair after James’ lynching.
Gertrude was a 24-year-old school teacher at Columbia’s Frederick Douglass school. She continued to teach there until she eventually moved to Gary, Indiana, to be closer to Scott’s adult kids. A very different reality from what newspapers reported about her.
When Wilson-Kleekamp found Gertrude’s death certificate, she noticed a familiar name on it.
“When she died, her body was brought back to Columbia. She’s buried here in Columbia, and the obituary says Reverend N.P. Wilson buried her, who is my great-grandfather," Wilson-Kleekamp said. "And I thought, 'Oh wow! This is great.' Nathaniel Powell Wilson was the minister for over a decade at the Second Baptist Church, and she [Gertrude] was a member of that church.”
Thanks to Wilson-Kleekamp’s deep dive into historical documents, we now see the truth.
When a story is told that damages a victim or a victim’s family, this is known as narrative violence. Wilson-Kleekamp says getting the story right is important, and individuals must learn and remember history so it's not repeated.
“Our lack of knowledge about history makes us ill-prepared to solve current day problems," Wilson-Kleekamp said. "The past is always operating in the present and if we don’t understand the past, we are really un-tooled for the present.”