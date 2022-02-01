COLUMBIA - The State Historical Society of Missouri will host free virtual events in February to celebrate Black History Month.
According to a press release, the events will explore the theme of Black Health and Wellness. The theme for this year was created by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH).
A panel discussion on “The Role of Black Nurse Activists in Improving the Health of St. Louis" will be held virtually on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. featuring Shuron Jones and Brittany Ferrell of the Black Nurses Association of Greater St. Louis.
A second event will be held on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m., presenting “Exploring Black Health and Wellness Through a Collection of Historical Images" by SHSMO art curator Joan Stack. According to the release, Stack will examine art that highlights the experiences of Black Americans and wellness throughout the 20th century.
The presentation from Stack will also feature an accompanying exhibition that will be on display in the colonnade cases of Ellis Library on the University of Missouri–Columbia campus from Feb. 7 to May 23.
Registration for the events via Zoom is available on the Society’s website.