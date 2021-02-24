COLUMBIA- The United States is currently in a race against the clock with vaccine distribution as new variants of COVID-19 arise.
Minority communities are second guessing the vaccine. While death rates due to the virus are high, the chances of vaccination are low.
According to the CDC, Black people only make up for 6.4% of the vaccinated population, while white people make up for 64.2%. In Missouri, 3.7% of the Black population has received at least one dose, while nearly 10% of white population has received one dose.
The question is why?
Community member Nia Imani said people don't want the vaccine because of the history that comes with it, and because it was released too quickly.
“Yeah we are a little suspicious. We have a lot to be suspicious of. We have not been treated always well. And people tend their behavior as if they don't believe us when we say it. But we have a history,” Imani said.
Black people have a distrust in not only the vaccine but in the American health care system because of the dark history. Black people were used as guinea pigs in many science experiments that still have lasting effects today.
In 1928, 5-year-old Vertus Hardiman was placed in a radiation experiment. His parents were told that scientists were going to test a new treatment for 'ringworm.' Instead, Hardiman was exposed to high levels of radiation that left him disfigured.
In 1951, Henrietta Lacks went to the hospital for aggressive cervical cancer treatment. But the doctors took samples of her cells and sent them for further tests and experiments. Her cells are known as 'HeLa' and are still used today. They have played key roles in vaccine and other treatment construction. Lacks nor her family were compensated or informed of this at the time.
There are cases that go even further back than those.
“This has gone back for centuries. Back to times of slavery, and so it has really had time to become engrained into the African American community and still does affect medical decision making or decisions about medical health even today,” Dr. Laura Henderson, Associate Dean of Diversity and Inclusion at MU's medical school, said.
Another community member said when Black people look for medical attention, the doctors don't listen.
“To me, I don’t think that the Black doctors, especially if they’re from MU, I don’t think that they are relatable to the Columbia community. Many of them aren’t even from here,” Erika Buford said.
The numbers don't tell the full story behind the distrust, and it's deeper than any quantitative data can measure. The experiments of yesterday still haunt the science of today.