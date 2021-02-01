COLUMBIA - UScellular opened voting for its fifth annual Black History Month Art Contest Monday. The contest is organized with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia.
Club members created artwork featuring influential members of the Black community.
Six finalists were chosen based on creativity, quality and other factors.
Anyone 18 or older can vote once until Feb. 28. You can see this year's finalists and vote here.
The winners will be announced in March. Winners will receive prizes that include $250 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third.