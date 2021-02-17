Weather Alert

MOZ041-047-048-050-180000- /O.CON.KLSX.WW.Y.0013.000000T0000Z-210218T0000Z/ Boone MO-Moniteau MO-Cole MO-Callaway MO- Including the cities of Jefferson City, Columbia, and Fulton 316 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO and Moniteau MO Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves. The latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636. && $$