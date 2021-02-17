COLUMBIA — Texas doctor and University of Missouri School of Medicine graduate Dr. Dale Okorodudu, is leading a movement to get more Black men in the medical field.
"It's easier to visualize a Black man in an orange jumpsuit than it is in a white coat because of the way we're represented in the media," the doctor said. "Often times you put on TV and a Black man is always depicted as a hip-hop artist or a prisoner or an athlete. Well, the truth of the matter is more than 95% of us are doing something other than that."
A new documentary, Black Men in White Coats, aims to empower aspiring Black doctors. It will also focus on uplifting Black men and women in other professional careers.
"What we tell people is, what is your white coat?" Dr. Okorodudu said.
Representation in the medical field
The doctor said representation in the medical field improves trust among communities of color.
"You can't be what you can't see," Black Men in White Coats Film Director Micah Autry said. "As a black man, I didn't see a Black male physician until I was a senior in college."
Dr. Okorodudu said studies prove trust and vaccine hesitancy are linked.
"When you live in a country that has not treated you in the best ways for the past 400 years, it can be difficult to trust the system. We need some individuals who are wearing these white coats to say, 'Hey, it's okay, you can trust us'. We're here for you," he said.
According to the University of Missouri School of Medicine, there are currently 38 Black students enrolled in the program.
Between 2015 and 2020, out of 316 graduates, nine were Black males. Out of 266 female graduates, nine were Black.
A total of five Black students graduated in 2020.
More than a film
Black Men in White Coats is more than a film. It's an organization that holds youth summits, pairs kids with mentors and exposes them to doctors who look like them.
Dr. Okorodudu has made it his mission to give back since meeting Dr. Ellis Ingram, retired pathologist and Emeritus Senior Associate Dean of the University of Missouri School of Medicine.
Dr. Ingram and his wife run CALEB Science Club, a program that pairs aspiring medical students with pre-med students, medical students and doctors.
"We were out at CALEB [Science Club] and we just got really plugged in with the community in Columbia and it just became a way of life," Dr. Okorodudu said. "It's almost like it wasn't extra work because that's kind of what we did."
MU pre-medical student DeMario Malone is one of Dr. Okorodudu's mentees. He said a podcast they collaborated on helped motivate him to continue pursuing medical school.
"I didn't know any Black doctors growing up. Being able to hear their stories, five black doctors, I knew will make a big difference in their lives," Malone said.
Black Men in White Coats
Dr. Okorodudu said people can expect the film to be "raw" and "blunt" about issues that need to change.
The film creators considered getting the film on Netflix, but they didn't want to "make a film a certain way."
"I want to solve a problem so I need to go straight to the medical schools. I need to go straight to the major healthcare corporations," Dr. Okorodudu said.
Where to watch
Hundreds of screenings are scheduled at medical schools and hospitals across the country.
Black Men in White Coats partnered with the University of Missouri for exclusive viewings of the film through Wednesday. You must register here to watch the film.
The School of Medicine and MU Health Care will host a virtual Q&A with Dr. Okorodudu on Wednesday at 4:30 pm.