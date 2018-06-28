Black Leads Men's Basketball in Romp of St. Louis Christian

FAYETTE, MO -- Six Central Methodist University men's basketball players scored in double figures, led by Elliott Black's 19 points, in a 108-35 rout of Saint Louis Christian College on Tuesday inside Puckett Field House.

The 35 points were seven off the school record (28) for fewest points allowed in a game, which was set in the 1951-52 season.

The Eagles (3-0) jumped out to an 18-8 advantage eight minutes into the game off a jumper by Black.

The Green and Black closed the final 10:59 of the first half outscoring the Soldiers (0-3) 35-7 to blow open the game. Central Methodist took a 39-18 upper hand off a trey by Caleb Shaw. The Eagles defense suffocated Saint Louis Christian, holding the visitors scoreless for the final 4:55 while the Eagles scored 23 in the same time frame.

The second half saw Central Methodist's advantage balloon to over 50 points for the final 11:07 of the game after a Nathan Jackson bucket made the score 79-29. Derek Kitch's two-pointer at the 5:33 mark gave the home team its first lead of over 60 points (95-34). Kevin O'Keefe's two-handed flush with 45 seconds left in the game proved to be the final bucket and give Central Methodist its largest advantage at 73 points.

Black, Darian Davis (16), Melvin Tillman (12), Kitch (11), Jackson (10) and Shaw (10) all scored in double figures for the Eagles. Black and Kitch posted eight rebounds apiece as the Eagles dominated the glass, outrebounding the Soldiers 44-21.

Central Methodist forced 22 turnovers, including 18 steals, while committing only seven turnovers.

The Eagles shot a blistering 69.1-percent (47-of-68) from the field, including 50-percent (6-of-12) from behind the arc. Central Methodist was 8-of-11 (72.7-percent) from the free throw line.

Central Methodist held Saint Louis Christian to only 25.5-percent (14-of-55) from the floor and 22.2-percent (6-of-27) from distance.

The Eagles participate in the Bosch Financial Shootout this weekend and will face Mount Mercy University on Friday.