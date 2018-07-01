Black political leaders say they will withhold support at polls

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Some black Democrats said they won't support any candidate this fall who they believe hasn't shown respect for the African-American community on issues including education, jobs and racial profiling.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Fannie Lou Hamer Democratic Coalition made the announcement Wednesday. The organization said it wouldn't single out a specific person running for office, but the group's leader said it would explore its options before deciding to endorse Democratic candidate Steve Stenger.

Stenger is running for St. Louis County Executive post. He said speakers at a St. Louis County Council meeting this week demanded he denounce County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch, which Stenger said he wouldn't do.

Activists are concerned the killing of McCulloch's police officer father by a black suspect will influence his decisions in the investigation into the fatal shooting of Michael Brown.