Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in US

1 day 7 hours 34 minutes ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 5:49:43 AM CST February 04, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

When Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam refused to resign last week, he did so in the shadow of a Capitol built by a founding father and a slave owner, in the former seat of the Confederacy still wrestling with what to do about statues that honor those who fought to preserve slavery.

The 35-year-old photo on his yearbook page of a person in blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan robe has brought about a stunning reversal of fortune in Northam's political career and laid bare for the nation just how deeply racist behavior remains interwoven in American culture, institutions and politics. In rejecting calls to step down, the 59-year-old white son of Virginia came across to many African-Americans as displaying a sense of white privilege.

"What we have learned over the last 24 hours along with all the incidents of the last two years brings front and center the need for this nation to deal with the question of race once and for all," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in an interview Saturday. "Because we have (President Donald) Trump in the White House, who has created a political landscape of intolerance and racial hatred, this has exposed a wound that has been festering for a while now."

The incident came on the first day of Black History Month and as Virginians prepare to mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to the settlement of Jamestown.

"I think a lot of black folks are tired of apologies and talking," said Wes Bellamy, a councilman in Charlottesville, Virginia, who has worked for the removal of Confederate statues in the city. "This is another ugly stain on our state's history. We are going to have to commit ourselves to making this right — not just with our words, but with our resources."

Should Northam, a Democrat, ultimately step down, Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax would become the second black governor in the South since Reconstruction. Last month, Fairfax, the only black statewide official, sat down in protest as the Virginia Senate recognized Lee-Jackson Day, which honors Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

Virginia is still healing from the racial wounds inflicted in August 2017, when white supremacists marched on Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Lee. Many of the mostly white men who converged on the city chanting racist slogans and burning torches were about the same age that Northam would've been as a student at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Northam's age belies the assumption that their actions reflected the tenor and tone of the era. In 1984 when the photograph was included in Northam's yearbook page, civil rights activist Jesse Jackson was running for president. Pioneering black entertainer Bill Cosby was the star of one of America's most popular television shows. African-Americans were climbing the nation's social, professional, political and economic ladders at unprecedented speed.

In his initial apology, Northam said that the photo does not represent who he is now. A day later, he denied being in the photograph and admitted to wearing blackface as part of a Michael Jackson impersonation.

The incident is the third in recent weeks: Last month, Florida's secretary of state resigned after photos from a 2005 Halloween party showed him in blackface dressed as a Hurricane Katrina victim. Also last month, videos surfaced of people in blackface at the University of Oklahoma, including a man walking near campus. Two students withdrew from the university and apologized.

Such incidents are not only hurtful; they can be harmful when they happen at institutions of higher learning and are perpetrated by people who go on to impact the lives of people of color as decision-makers — from politicians to doctors. A recent University of Virginia study showed that black Americans are systematically undertreated for pain relative to white patients, and that white laypeople and medical students and residents hold false beliefs about the biological differences between the races — beliefs that can affect the perception and treatment of black patients.

The trust Northam, a pediatric neurologist, established with his patients was not unlike the faith he sought from voters. In running for governor, many people — including the 87 percent of black voters who supported him — saw Northam as a candidate who belongs to a party associated with justice and equality, who ran against an opponent tied to a president who has been accused of racism.

Their vote for Northam was, in part, a rejection of those views and beliefs. The governor's defiance amid the roar for him to step aside among even his Democratic colleagues, black and white, takes away the voters' choice over what the consequences for his actions should be and casts doubt on his ability to represent them going forward, said NAACP President Johnson.

"If we cannot recognize African-Americans are full citizens entitled to humane treatment by our public policy makers, how can we expect public policy to meet the needs and interests of those communities being portrayed as less than human?" Johnson asked.

It also raises a critical question: In politics, should sincerity and repentance for a racist past matter more than the hurt feelings of Americans who live on the receiving end of racism?

Northam's lieutenant governor doesn't think so.

"I have worked closely with Ralph Northam over many years. He has been a friend to me and has treated my family and me with hospitality and respect," Fairfax wrote in a statement Saturday, noting that he is a descendant of people enslaved in Virginia. "While his career has been marked by service to children, soldiers and constituents, I cannot condone the actions from his past that, at the very least, suggest a comfort with Virginia's darker history of white supremacy, racial stereotyping, and intimidation."

Fairfax has not called for Northam's resignation, but by Sunday, he was one of the few democrats who had spoken publicly and not called for him to step down.

"He doesn't want to go down on something he doesn't think he did," said Anthea Butler, a University of Pennsylvania religion professor who has written about politics. "I don't know how he thinks he can show up in the black community. He's hobbling what he can do for his African-American constituents, and we're asked to do the labor of forgiveness and healing. We're over it. Why should he be allowed to stay?"

His stance illustrates how many Americans have come to view racism since the end of legally-enforced segregation, defined by only the most egregious, blatant examples like using the N-word or the Ku Klux Klan.

"That's the boundary. Everything else is not," said Carol Anderson, Emory University African American studies professor and author of 'White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide.'

"Unless you're burning a cross, you're not racist," Anderson said. "But racism since the Civil Rights Movement is deceptively structural."

___

Whack is The Associated Press' national writer on race and ethnicity. Follow her work on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/emarvelous.

More News

Grid
List

Charges filed in Mizzou student death investigation
Charges filed in Mizzou student death investigation
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of delivery of a controlled substance Monday in connection with the death of a... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 Tuesday, February 05, 2019 11:25:32 AM CST February 05, 2019 in News

Three charged after Morgan County toddler burned, injured
Three charged after Morgan County toddler burned, injured
MORGAN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged three people Friday in connection with an apparent case of child abuse. According to... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 Tuesday, February 05, 2019 10:37:02 AM CST February 05, 2019 in News

Man charged with threatening attack in St. Louis suburb
Man charged with threatening attack in St. Louis suburb
WEBSTER GROVES (AP) — A man has been charged with threatening an attack similar to a 2008 mass shooting at... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 Tuesday, February 05, 2019 10:02:39 AM CST February 05, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmakers advance bill to limit open records law
Missouri lawmakers advance bill to limit open records law
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Monday advanced a proposal that one critic said would gut the state's open... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 8:56:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Proposed bill is cracking down on service animal fraud
Proposed bill is cracking down on service animal fraud
COLUMBIA - A bill being proposed in the Missouri Senate will make it a misdemeanor if someone misrepresents their animal... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 7:47:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Bill would change parental notification for minors seeking abortions
Bill would change parental notification for minors seeking abortions
JEFFERSON CITY - A Mid-Missouri lawmaker is pushing a bill that would change the laws regarding the parental notification required... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 7:24:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Local group urges city officals to sign pledge for change
Local group urges city officals to sign pledge for change
COLUMBIA - A local group feels the time for change begins now, as they held a press conference at city... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 7:12:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Residents say new subdivision will change their "whole world"
Residents say new subdivision will change their "whole world"
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote on whether a 45-acre property should become Westbury Village, a new commercial... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 6:14:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Parson's Fast Track Workforce Initiative grant could send some back to college
Parson's Fast Track Workforce Initiative grant could send some back to college
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to offer scholarships for adults to study high-demand fields is facing some changes.... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 4:00:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in Top Stories

Iowa sex offender sentenced to 15 years in case that started in Boone County
Iowa sex offender sentenced to 15 years in case that started in Boone County
JEFFERSON CITY - An Iowa sex offender was sentenced to 15 years in jail on Monday in a child sexual... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 2:56:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Recent range of extreme temperatures affects road conditions
Recent range of extreme temperatures affects road conditions
COLUMBIA - The extreme temperature difference from last Wednesday into Monday may cause an increase in potholes on the roads.... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 2:48:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Chiefs fan banned over claims he pointed laser at Brady
Chiefs fan banned over claims he pointed laser at Brady
KANSAS CITY. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have instituted a lifetime ban against a fan accused of flashing a... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 2:31:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Former teacher, university speak about Mizzou NCAA sanctions
Former teacher, university speak about Mizzou NCAA sanctions
COLUMBIA - Just days after sanctions were announced on Mizzou, a former applicant for the tutor position said she declined... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 1:30:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

House committee to vote on bill that could change AMBER alert system
House committee to vote on bill that could change AMBER alert system
JEFFERSON CITY – Members of the Missouri House Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety will vote on a bill... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 7:23:00 AM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in US
Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in US
When Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam refused to resign last week, he did so in the shadow of a Capitol built... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 5:49:43 AM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Officers respond to shots fired call off Paris Rd in Columbia
Officers respond to shots fired call off Paris Rd in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers responded to a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon on Paris Road and Wilkes Boulevard.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 03 2019 Feb 3, 2019 Sunday, February 03, 2019 11:06:00 PM CST February 03, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for elderly man in Callaway County
UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for elderly man in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Department canceled a Silver Advisor Alert for an 89-year-old Fulton man early Monday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 03 2019 Feb 3, 2019 Sunday, February 03, 2019 11:06:00 PM CST February 03, 2019 in News

DEVELOPING: Male pedestrian fatally hit by car in Columbia
DEVELOPING: Male pedestrian fatally hit by car in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A male pedestrian was fatally hit by a car on Old Highway 63 and Country Club Drive in... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 03 2019 Feb 3, 2019 Sunday, February 03, 2019 10:11:00 PM CST February 03, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
2pm 37°
3pm 39°
4pm 40°
5pm 40°