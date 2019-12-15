Blackwater Christmas Festival spreads holiday cheer

COOPER COUNTY, BLACKWATER — A small community in Mid-Missouri is attempting to spread holiday cheer within a few miles of the Lamine River search for a missing Columbia woman, Mengqi Ji Elledge.

On Saturday, Blackwater is hosting an all-day Christmas Festival inside The Hollow, an event venue located off Main Street.

Local Mid-Missouri vendors made the drive out to sell their products to the town of about 200 people, just in time for the holidays.

Business owners Melinda and Charlie Lockwood said they love coming to Blackwater to interact with the people.

"The folks we have met today are very generous and very kind," Melinda said.

"It's fun meeting new people always," Charlie said.

The event coordinator, MaryAnn Schuester, said Blackwater is a special town.

"It has prospered over the years and we have many exciting things going on in town," she said.

Schuester said they decided to host their first Blackwater Christmas Festival since their festival in the fall was a success.