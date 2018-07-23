Blackwater man dies after being hit by truck

COOPER COUNTY - A Blackwater man has died after being hit by a truck on Friday July 20, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

16-year-old Braden Grindstaff exited the right side of Highway 41 and Imhoff Drive when he hit a lawn mower and 41-year-old Chad Wolfe with his truck at 1:10 p.m.

Wolfe was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, this is Troop F's 10th fatality for July and the 40th for 2018.