Blair Oaks Bracing for Biggest Enrollment

School officials are happy their district is so popular, but they worry about having enough space because enrollment is up 17% from last year.

"I am nervous," admitted teacher Diane Eggen. "I'm concerned about where everybody's going to go, what rooms they'll be able to use."

Added Superintendent James Jones, "If we had another teacher, we don't have a classroom. We're going to have to add up some temporary walls, or we're going to have to bring in some mobile units. It's not the best way, but we'll be able to make sure the kids get a sound education."

Jones expects long-term improvements, such as a new building, but he wants to hear what the community says before making specific plans.

In the meantime, Eggen believes everything will be fine this fall.

"Kids will adapt really quickly, and teachers will adjust a little more slowly, but we'll get used to it," she said.

The adjustment period starts in August, then the district will open a new athletic facility this fall.