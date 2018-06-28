Blair Oaks Challenges Reigning Champs

The Falcons rattled off 21 of their next 24 games and had one remaining game to play Saturday afternoon in the Class-three State Championship. It was not to be easy though with last year's class-three winner Pembroke Hill standing in the way.

Despite a tough effort on the part of Blair Oaks, they went home with second place. Pembroke Hill won again this year, beating Blair Oaks 66-40.

In the consolation game Westran beat Doniphan 63-51.