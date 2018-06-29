Blair Oaks Considers Expansion

In Kris Weber's math class, her students have to cram into the front of the room.

"It makes teaching difficult, because you're trying to use materials and have all the students be able to see it. It is a stretch," said Weber.

Enrollment at the Blair Oaks schools has increased by more than 1000 percent over the past three years.

"We cut it back, and feel like this is going to provide us a mechanism by which we can address enrollment increases in the future," Blair Oaks Superintendent Jim Jones said of the proposition.

If the proposition doesn't pass, Blair Oaks will use temporary trailer classrooms to fix its space problem.

"I personally would not want to be in a trailer. They're smaller. It means students will have to go outside in the elements to go to their next class, which would mean it would be a safety issue as well as just cramped quarters," said Weber.

Blair Oaks is hosting a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss the proposal. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Blair Oaks High School cafeteria.