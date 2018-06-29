Blair Oaks Elementary Unveiling New Playground

JEFFERSON CITY - The Blair Oaks R-II School District will hold a ceremony Friday to unveil a new elementary school playground.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. and have students, faculty, staff and administration participating.

Summer renovations to the playground include a pour-in-place rubber surface to replace the previous wood mulch under the equipment.

Also, the Blair Oaks Elementary Home and School Organization donated two new pieces of playground equipment that will be featured.