Blair Oaks holds public information meeting on new building

JEFFERSON CITY - The Blair Oaks School District held a meeting Thursday night on a potential new building that is to be added to its campus.

The new building will allow the school district to move around which grades will be in each building, making more room for each grade to operate.

"Currently the elementary is K-4, our middle school is 5-8, and our high school is 9-12," said the Blair Oaks Superintendent, Jim Jones.

The current plan is to move students in ninth to twelfth grades to the new building, sixth to eighth grade students to the current high school building, third to fifth graders to the current middle school building and the K-2 children will remain in the elementary school building.

Jones said that the plan "should give us the flexibility to add about 100 to 130 new students in each of those buildings."

The meeting was the first of the final two meetings being held by the school district, with the second happening on March 28.

"Making sure that anybody has any questions or they're unclear about anything, that this is the time for them to ask those questions and get the facts," Jones said.

Voting for whether or not this plan will go into effect will be on April 2.