Blair Oaks meeting discusses fall re-entry plan

WARDSVILLE — Blair Oaks Task Force hosted a meeting Thursday evening to discuss the plans for the fall semester.

Parents, teachers and local health officials attended the meeting that was open to public input.

"This actually is the second time this group's assembled," Blair Oaks R-II School District Superintendent Jim Jones said. "We assembled first on June the fourth as we presented our plans for our summer school of 2020."

Blair Oaks R-II School District did an in-person summer semester that began on June 22 and ended on July 16.

"What we wanted to do was allow some time to take a look, utilize the data that we had from summer school," Dr. Jones said.

After the summer session, the school district sent out surveys to parents, student and staff. The meeting presented the data that the task force used to talk about the reopening plan for the fall semester, which has yet to be released.

"We've accumulated a tremendous amount of information, have a very thorough plan, look forward to presenting to our group tonight and hearing the input," Jones said.

Amy Blaha, a parent and a teacher at Blair Oaks High School, attended the input meeting.

"We're trying to make sure that we keep our kids safe, our staff safe," Blaha said. "Blair Oaks is a family. You want your family to stay safe and we're just trying to make sure everybody stays safe."

Blaha says she favors in-person classes this fall as a parent and as a teacher.

"As a parent, it's a hard balance," Blaha said. "I think as education, we realize that we are lacking when you do [classes] on the virtual."

The Blair Oaks R-II School District Board of Education will meet on Monday to finalize a plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

"Ultimately, the plan is to open in-person on August 24," Jones said. "We need to prepare for the unknown and be flexible in our reaction and do the best we can to support our students, our parents and our communities."