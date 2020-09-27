Blair Oaks winning streak ends

STE. GENEVIEVE - Blair Oaks' 51 regular season game win streak ended against Valle Catholic on Friday. Blair Oaks fell 28-35 against the Catholic school that is nearly three hours away.

The two teams were not originally scheduled to face each other this week.

The matchup came after Versailles canceled their game at Blair Oaks and Grandview canceled against Valle Catholic.

This is the first season Valle Catholic is in Class 3. Last season, Valle Catholic was in Class 1, where they won the Class 1 State Championship.

Blair Oaks had a 51 game winning streak going, with Friday's game being the potential game number 52.

Blair Oaks and Valle Catholic were neck and neck through most of the game, with a score of 20-14 at the half.

The slow but steady momentum carried on, with a tied score of 28 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

With only a few minutes left in the game, Valle Catholic scored another touchdown with an extra point to take a 35-28 lead that Blair Oaks was not able to recover from.