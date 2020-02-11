Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins

Meeks' parents celebrated their son's milestone win with a sign in the stands.

WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling took care of Fatima and the Missouri Military Academy on the wrestling mat Monday night which featured a milestone win.

Blair Oaks 138-pound senior Caleb Meeks squared off against MMA's Holden Smart as the second varsity matchup of the night.

Smart put up a tough fight, but was unable to stop Meeks unrelenting strength.

Eventually Meeks pinned him for win no. 100 as a Blair Oaks Falcon.

"Caleb has been through a lot in his career and that was always a goal for him to get 100 wins," Blair Oaks wrestling head coach Mike DeMilia said. "For him to get 100 wins is a great accomplishment."

Meeks improved to 30-8 on the season and next week will look to add on to his career win total in districts before finishing out February in the state championship in Columbia.