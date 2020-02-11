Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins

16 hours 14 minutes 1 second ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 9:11:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in Sports
By: James Stanley, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter
loading

WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling took care of Fatima and the Missouri Military Academy on the wrestling mat Monday night which featured a milestone win. 

Blair Oaks 138-pound senior Caleb Meeks squared off against MMA's Holden Smart as the second varsity matchup of the night.

Smart put up a tough fight, but was unable to stop Meeks unrelenting strength.

Eventually Meeks pinned him for win no. 100 as a Blair Oaks Falcon.

"Caleb has been through a lot in his career and that was always a goal for him to get 100 wins," Blair Oaks wrestling head coach Mike DeMilia said. "For him to get 100 wins is a great accomplishment."

Meeks improved to 30-8 on the season and next week will look to add on to his career win total in districts before finishing out February in the state championship in Columbia.  

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 40°
3pm 40°
4pm 40°
5pm 39°