Blake Tekotte Starts for Padres

COLUMBIA - Hickman 2005 Alum Blake Tekotte making his first major league start today for the Padres. The Padres faced the Washington Nationals today.



In his first at bat, Tekotte doubled in a run for his first major league hit and RBI.

Later, Tekotte tripled to left and came around to score. Tekotte with a hand in both San Diego runs as the Padres defeated the Nationals, 2-1.