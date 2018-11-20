Blanchette Bridge Reopens for All Lanes

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - The Blanchette Bridge, a busy Missouri River crossing on Interstate 70 in suburban St. Louis, is open again with all lanes.

The westbound span of the bridge was closed in November for rehab work, with all traffic diverted to the eastbound span. The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened both spans of the bridge with all five lanes in time for Monday morning rush hour traffic.

The reopening following the $64 million project is more than two months ahead of schedule - the work was due to be finished Nov. 1. Work will continue under the bridge until the end of the year, causing occasional lane closures in non-rush hour periods.