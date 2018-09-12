Blast From the Past

The Missouri River Regional Library and Jefferson City Parks and Recreation hosted the annual Renaissance Festival in Binder Park. Aside from the occasional fire eater and singing pirate group, visitors could also watch a jousting match.

"It's not just about thugs hitting people with sticks. We try to recreate the spirit of chivalry and ideals and so forth, that that brought forth. You know, courtesy and honor and so forth," jouster Carter Roberts said.

This is the eighth year for the Renaissance Festival.