COLUMBIA - A blessing box, a box filled with food for anyone to take, was stolen off Hinkson Avenue on Saturday.
According to Rev. James Gray, the box was supposed to be a resource for the community.
He said he recognized the need for accessible food when he witnessed a blessing box being used by multiple people over the course of a day.
"A couple of weeks ago I was filling it up and there was a young lady who said she hadn't eaten anything," Gray said.
The stolen box was sponsored by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Representatives with the organization said they were heartbroken by the theft, but undeterred.
"We will continue to do what we can do to serve our community. This is not going to stop it, instead it is going to make us push harder," Martha Tomlin-McCrary said.
Tomlin-McCrary is the president of the Upsilon Iota Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
Rev. Gray hopes to find out who stole the box using cameras from a nearby preschool.
LeAnn Stroupe, Vice President of Upsilon Iota Zeta said she thinks the theft reflects the great need of the community.
"That someone was so desperate that they...didn't feel like they had any other option except for to take that box. It just speaks to the need in the community," Stroupe said.
The group already plans to put up a new blessing box by the end of this week on Jan 16.
The group also received a $400 donation from Parkade Baptist Church.