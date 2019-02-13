Blind Boone Home hosts Civil Rights "Walk of Fame"

COLUMBIA - The Blind Boone Home is filled with 19 portraits of African American influencers for the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame.

The exhibit is Tuesday, Thursday and Feb. 19.

Amy Schneider, the director of Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, is also the advisor to the J.W. "Blind" Boone Heritage Foundation board and says it's more than a tour.

"I am, I guess, speechless that there is so much history and it's being shown right now," she said. "I hope that other people in the community can come and feel the same way. It's an honor to have it here in the city."

The exhibit shows the story of multiple influencers including Hank Aaron and Judge Thurgood Marshall.

"If you have any time at all get out there and see it. It is important to our history, it's important to acknowledge those people that have been out there on the front lines and made an impact on the nation," Schneider said.

Schneider also said she wants people to look at the Blind Boone Home and the work that has been done on the house over the past few years.

The Blind Boone House was home to John W. "Blind" Boone who was a blind African American composer and concert pianist that overcame poverty and discrimination.

The exhibit starts at 5:30 p.m. and the house is located at 10 N. Fourth St.