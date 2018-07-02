Blind Springfield Man Makes Three-Point Shot

4 years 4 months 5 days ago Monday, February 24 2014 Feb 24, 2014 Monday, February 24, 2014 4:47:00 PM CST February 24, 2014 in Sports
By: Brent Pearson and Mihir Bhagat, KOMU 8 Sports Reporters
loading

SPRINGFIELD - A three-point shootout at the halftime show of a college basketball game Feb. 15 opened eyes across the nation. 

Michael Quin, a 54-year-old blind man from Springfield, stepped onto the court at the College of the Ozarks, and took a 3-point shot. That shot would later be seen around the country.

Six years ago, Quin suffered traumatic brain damage and went blind after a series of falls.

"I don't remember not being like I am. I don't really know about time or numbers, I don't read or write. What's important is I'm happy right now," Quin said.

Quin plays with Champion Athletes of the Ozarks, an organization that assists children and adults who are living with disabilities. Champion Athletes doesn't just focus on sports. Working with Champion Athletes, Quin and others have the opportunity to build skills to help them function in everyday life. 

The organization traveled down to College of the Ozarks for a clinic with the basketball teams in the morning. After lunch, the athletes returned for the men's and women's basketball games. During halftime of the men's basketball game, all eyes were on Quin as he stepped beyond the arc to take the three-pointer.

"I wouldn't be there if it weren't for the Champion Athletes. They tell me and tell others that you can do it," Quin said.

Since Quin can't see the basket, he listens for cues from a guide standing below it. The public address announcer asked for the College of the Ozarks gym to be quiet so Quin could hear the cues.

"It was amazing. It got incredibly quiet. You couldn't hear a sound. And everyone watched," said Susan Miles, director of Champion Athletes.

College of the Ozarks athletic director Al Waller handed Quin the basketball.

"When I was getting ready to shoot the shot, I felt like I was going to make it. I think if you feel that way, it helps," Quin said.

Quin took the shot. Swish. 

"Next thing I know, everybody is clapping. And I was so happy," Quin said. "I didn't really understand what crying was. I thought water was going to come from my eyes, I was so happy."

Waller said the College of the Ozarks will never have another halftime show like that. 

"It was unbelievable. I mean, our crowd went crazy. They all stood and clapped. People jumping down, trying to giving him high-fives. It was just an amazing reaction," Waller said. 

By sinking the shot, Quin won a McDonald's value meal every week for a year. 

"I don't know what a year is but you know what? The fact I got McDonald's was great," Quin said.  

The only video of the shot came from a fan's cell phone. But the video went viral, even earning the No. 10 spot on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 plays of the weekend. 

"It's pretty amazing," Quin's daughter Jessica Quin said. "All the people at school that I talk to say 'I saw this clip of a guy shooting a three-pointer at a basketball game.' And I'm like 'That's my dad. I know him,'" she said. 

Michael Quin said, "When you say how does it feel that the whole country knows it, I don't understand that. All I know is I tried my best." 

It was a shot seen around the country, except by the man who took it. 

Quin is getting crowdfunded assistance through Champion Athletes, via the site Never Leave Athletes Behind.

More News

Grid
List

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11am 81°
12pm 83°
1pm 85°
2pm 86°